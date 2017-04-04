The student news site of Marquette University

Woman dies in campus Starbucks

Clara Janzen, Wire News ReporterApril 4, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Matthew Martinez

Photo by Matthew Martinez

A woman died early this morning in the 1610 W. Wisconsin Ave Starbucks. The exact cause of death is not being released to the public, it is believed to have stemmed from a medical emergency.

“The death is not suspicious,” said Karen Domagalski of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office.

“The lady came in distressed and then sat down and started coughing a little and then stopped moving,” said Paige McDonald, a senior in the College of Communication. “It was disturbing kind of because of how the EMTs shook her to try and wake her but then she was just dead.”

The incident caused the Starbucks to shut down for several hours while the body was examined. An ambulance was called, but the woman was deceased by the time it got there. The woman was not a student and there are no current indicators she was associated with Marquette.

Starbucks manager Ashlyn Hemmerle said, “The staff quickly got rid of everybody and followed our protocol for this sort of thing.”

Captain Jeff Kranz of the Marquette University Police Department said detectives are working on the case, and “are out searching for next of kin now.”

More information to follow.

This story was updated Tuesday, April 4 at 4:1o p.m.

Matthew Martinez and Camille Paul contributed to this story.

MUSG senate getting to work under new president

New legislation hit the floor for the first time in several weeks at Marquette University Student Government's weekly meeting Monday. The legislat...

