Easter eats

Celebrating spring holiday with festive foods

Katie Doyle, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, poses with popular egg-shaped Easter candies. Photo by Stacy Mellantine

For foodies and Easter enthusiasts alike, Sunday is a joy of classic, warm and delicious flavors of Easter time foods and candies.

Stephen Blaha, assistant director of Campus Ministry at Marquette, said traditional food, candy and the limitless ways the Church celebrates the resurrection of Christ plays a significant role around Easter time.

“We’re all coming off of our fasting from Lent (which) is primarily about giving up good things … in order to focus on who is the center of our lives, Christ,” Blaha said.

After fasting, it is time to feast. Blaha enjoys lamb, ham, Brach’s Jellybeans and chocolate honeycomb with Easter egg candy.

What people choose to eat during Easter is subjective, but the memories and nostalgia these dishes create and bring back are cherished just the same.

Mackenzie Koehler, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, said she always looks forward to the Easter holiday because of the selection of foods.

“I love ham … and chocolate eggs; the solid ones are the best. My favorite thing about Easter candy is that it’s bunny shaped,” Koehler said.

For those that don’t delight in chocolate as much, the bright colors of marshmallow eggs, marshmallow bunny rabbits and baby chicks covered in pink, yellow and blue sprinkles from familiar companies such as Peeps are available to enjoy.

Jose Meza, a senior in the College of Communication, said he can’t resist Easter candy and there aren’t too many traditional foods eaten around Easter at his house.

“I don’t really eat any special foods around Easter, because every year we eat something different,” Meza said, “When I was younger, chocolate bunnies were always my favorite. They still are, and they remind me of my childhood.”