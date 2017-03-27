Reported shots fired on campus

Close MUPD officers respond to shots near Miss Katie's Dinner. Photo by Austin Anderson Photo by Austin Anderson MUPD officers respond to shots near Miss Katie's Dinner.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

A subject is currently in custody after shots were allegedly fired Monday afternoon in the 500 block of N. 20th Street.

At 3:25 p.m., the Marquette University Police Department was dispatched to respond to reports of trouble with a suspect in the Grand Haven Apartments, a senior living community. “When officers arrived they were advised that there were some shots fired,” MUPD Capt. Jeff Kranz said.

Officers rushed to secure the surrounding area, which includes Miss Katie’s Diner and the Dental School parking lot. Children were cleared from the Marquette Child Care Center on N. 19th Street. Marquette students received text and email alerts warning them to stay away from the area.

There were no injuries reported.

Taylor Jacobs, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences who works for the daycare center, said, “It was scary just because it was across the street from the daycare where all these little children are. I thought the daycare staff handled it very well.”

MUPD locked down Grand Haven Apartments to make sure the subject couldn’t escape. Officers at the scene declined to comment because the situation was ongoing, but Kranz stopped to say, “We have an incident contained in that apartment building right there. (The incident) is inside, it never came outside at all, and we’re not 100 percent sure what it is right now.”

Residents were also unsure as to what was happening. Nick Bury, a senior in the College of Education who lives in an apartment building on 19th and Michigan, said, “I don’t know exactly what happened, but every time I looked out my window, more cops were there.”

MUPD contacted the Milwaukee Police Department for assistance. An MPD tactical unit vehicle and police dogs were deployed near the building, and a helicopter circled overhead. At 6:11 p.m., MPD was “able to talk the individual down and out of the apartment, and he is currently in custody,” Kranz said.

Together the police departments shut down the area between 19th and 20th streets, and Clybourn Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Residents were temporarily not allowed to return to their homes.

The suspect’s motives are unclear, as is information about whomever he confronted in the apartments. More information will be released this week once official arrest and incident reports are completed.