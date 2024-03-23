The student news site of Marquette University

Men’s lacrosse overcomes obstacles to end five-game losing streak

Matthew Baltz, Sports ReporterMarch 23, 2024
Some Marquette men’s lacrosse players huddle during its game against Utah. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Sub-30 degree temperatures, a 40-minute delay due to a broken scoreboard and a five-game losing streak. These are all the obstacles that Marquette men’s lacrosse had to face Saturday.

But none of them mattered.

The Golden Eagles (4-5) rode a late offensive explosion to beat the St. Bonaventure University Bonnies (1-6) Saturday afternoon 8-3.

With two minutes to play in the third quarter, Marquette held a narrow 3-2 edge on the scoreboard. Enter Luke Blanc.

The senior midfielder/attacker scored two goals just 44 seconds apart from each other, giving the Golden Eagles a three goal cushion in what felt like the blink of an eye.

Marquette wasn’t done though, as a pair of goals from graduate attacker Devan Cowan and another one tacked on by junior midfielder/attacker Will Foster to open up the fourth frame would prove to be insurmountable for the Bonnies.

The Golden Eagles ended the final 17 minutes on a 5-1 run.

Brandt provides spark

After scoring a hat trick last Saturday in Marquette’s 13-7 loss to then No. 9 Penn State, first year attacker Carsen Brandt wasted no time getting started Saturday.

Just over a minute into the game, Brandt scored an unassisted goal to give Marquette an early advantage. Then, nearly two and a half minutes later he did it again, this time slotting the ball between the legs of St. Bonaventure goalie Cristofero Cucciuffo.

Brandt finished the game tied for a team-high two goals with Cowan and Blanc.

Up next

Marquette heads to Queens, New York next Saturday to take on the Red Storm of St. John’s in its Big East opener. The opening face-off is set for 10 a.m. CDT.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.

About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz, Sports Reporter
Matthew Baltz is a sophomore from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is a sports reporter for the 2023-24 school year. In high school, he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends and going to MLB games. He is most excited to write game recaps and tribune stories.

