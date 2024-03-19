The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

Tyler Kolek named Associated Press Second Team All-American

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorMarch 19, 2024
Tyler+Kolek+drives+to+the+hoop+in+Marquettes+win+over+Notre+Dame.
Photo by Forster Goodrich
Tyler Kolek drives to the hoop in Marquette’s win over Notre Dame.

Tyler Kolek keeps racking up awards.

After earning unanimous All-Big East First Team honors and becoming a Sporting News Second Team All-American, Kolek headlined the Associated Press Second Team, which was released Tuesday morning.

He entered the year as a Preseason First Team All-American, and looked slated to maintain that honor after a strong showing in conference play.

But, in a 91-69 win over Providence Feb. 28, the senior guard suffered an oblique injury and missed the final three games of the regular season and the entire Big East Tournament.

Head coach Shaka Smart has said Kolek will return for the NCAA Tournament. He practiced with the team some of last week.

“The plan is for him to play,” Smart said. “But he’s got to go through a progression this week. And so once we get back on the practice court, we’ll be able to continue that progression.”

Kolek averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and led the nation with 7.6 assists per game this season.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

