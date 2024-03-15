The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ighodaro impactful, Marquette hit big-time buckets, Carter shines

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports ReporterMarch 15, 2024
%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

NEW YORK — Marquette men’s basketball just can’t get enough of playing close games at Madison Square Garden. 

After a thrilling 71-65 overtime win Thursday night over Villanova, the Golden Eagles took care of business on Friday night to book their ticket to the Big East championship, beating the seventh seeded Friars 79-68.

Ighodaro bounces back

On Thursday, Oso Ighodaro needed 44 minutes to see a field goal drop. Friday, he only needed 22 seconds.

The Chandler, Arizona native finished the game with 20 points, while going 7-for-17 overall and 6-for-6 from the charity stripe. 

Ighodaro was strong on defense as well, holding opposing center Josh Oduro to a very limited offensive night. The all-conference honorable mention selection had just nine points and was limited to only four shot attempts.

Big time buckets

The Garden was electrified a couple of times by a Providence offense that just would not quit. The Friars got the game to within two points with 3:39 to play, but then the Golden Eagles stole the spotlight.

Clinging to a four point lead late, Marquette extended its advantage to six off of a tough finish from Jones, but that wasn’t enough for the Golden Eagles. 

The next possession, Chase Ross drove to the rim hard as the shot clock was winding down and finished an acrobatic layup to seal the deal for the Golden Eagles.

Carter shines

The stars often shine their brightest under the lights of Madison Square Garden. On Friday night, that statement could not have been any closer to the truth.

Devin Carter, the newly appointed Big East player of the Year, was unstoppable. 

After a quiet seven points in the first 20 minutes, Carter exploded for 20 points in the second half. Although the Friars lost, Carter played a pivotal role in keeping the game close and making the Golden Eagles sweat down the stretch.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Stevie Mitchell drives to the hoop in Marquettes 71-65 win over Villanova. He finished with 15 points. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette's well-roundedness a key for postseason success
Oso Ighodaro scores past Eric Dixon in Marquettes 71-65 win over Villanova in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Ighodaro's late-game floater the dagger in Marquette's 71-65 overtime win over Villanova
Tyler Kolek leads the nation with 7.6 assists per game.
Tyler Kolek announced out for Big East quarterfinals
Kam Jones scored 30 points in Marquettes win over Xavier. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Kam Jones scores 30 points in Marquette's 86-80 regular season finale win over Xavier
About the Contributors
Matthew Baltz, Sports Reporter
Matthew Baltz is a sophomore from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is a sports reporter for the 2023-24 school year. In high school, he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends and going to MLB games. He is most excited to write game recaps and tribune stories.
Forster Goodrich, Staff Photographer
Forster Goodrich is a sophomore from Lyme, New Hampshire studying digital media. Forster works on the photography desk as a Staff Photographer. Outside of the Wire, he is on the club waterski team, and enjoys everything outdoors. He is looking forward to the upcoming basketball season and getting to photograph games at Fiserv Forum.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *