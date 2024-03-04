Tyler Kolek will miss final two regular season games with oblique injury

Marquette men’s basketball senior guard Tyler Kolek will miss the final two games of the regular season with an oblique injury, the program announced Monday morning. He will be re-evaluated before the Big East Tournament.

Kolek suffered the oblique injury in the Golden Eagles 91-69 win over Providence last Wednesday, and didn’t fly with the team to Omaha for its game at Creighton on Saturday.

Marquette’s home finale is Wednesday against No. 3 UConn, where Kolek and senior forward Oso Ighodaro — who also missed the Golden Eagles game against the Bluejays (illness) — will both be honored for Senior Night.

Then Marquette plays its final regular season match at Xavier Saturday at 4:00 p.m. CST.

Kolek is one of the nation’s most impactful point guards and is an All-American candidate. He leads the nation with 7.6 assists per game and contributes 15 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.6% from the field.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.