Tyler Kolek will miss final two regular season games with oblique injury

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorMarch 4, 2024
Tyler+Kolek+leads+the+nation+with+7.6+assists+per+game.
Photo by Forster Goodrich
Tyler Kolek leads the nation with 7.6 assists per game.

Marquette men’s basketball senior guard Tyler Kolek will miss the final two games of the regular season with an oblique injury, the program announced Monday morning. He will be re-evaluated before the Big East Tournament.

Kolek suffered the oblique injury in the Golden Eagles 91-69 win over Providence last Wednesday, and didn’t fly with the team to Omaha for its game at Creighton on Saturday.

Marquette’s home finale is Wednesday against No. 3 UConn, where Kolek and senior forward Oso Ighodaro — who also missed the Golden Eagles game against the Bluejays (illness) — will both be honored for Senior Night.

Then Marquette plays its final regular season match at Xavier Saturday at 4:00 p.m. CST.

Kolek is one of the nation’s most impactful point guards and is an All-American candidate. He leads the nation with 7.6 assists per game and contributes 15 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.6% from the field.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a sophomore from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the Executive Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.
Forster Goodrich, Staff Photographer
Forster Goodrich is a sophomore from Lyme, New Hampshire studying digital media. Forster works on the photography desk as a Staff Photographer. Outside of the Wire, he is on the club waterski team, and enjoys everything outdoors. He is looking forward to the upcoming basketball season and getting to photograph games at Fiserv Forum.

