Men’s basketball voted No. 7 team in the country

Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorDecember 11, 2023
Senior+guard+Tyler+Kolek+was+named+this+weeks+Big+East+Player+of+the+Week.+
Photo by Forster Goodrich
Senior guard Tyler Kolek was named this week’s Big East Player of the Week.

Marquette men’s basketball was voted the No. 7 team in the country in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • The Golden Eagles jumped one spot after being No. 8 last week.
  • Marquette received 1,221 votes.

How they got here

Marquette fell to No. 8 after its 75-64 loss to Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 2, but had two high-profile home games right after to bounce back.

The Golden Eagles handily beat the then-No. 12 — and now No. 19 — Texas Longhorns 86-65 Wednesday night after senior guard Tyler Kolek — who was named this week’s Big East Player of the Week — put up 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Saturday, Marquette routed Notre Dame 78-59 after starting the game up 17-0 and earning 10 straight defensive stops before the Fighting Irish scored their first points.

The Golden Eagles now face St. Thomas Thursday in their final non-conference game before traveling to Providence to play the Friars Tuesday, Dec. 19.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

