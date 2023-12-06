BASELINE: Multiple offensive surges push No. 8 Marquette past No. 12 Texas

No. 8 Marquette men’s basketball defeated No. 12 Texas — head coach Shaka Smart’s former team — 86-65 Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum, extending its winning streak at home to 15 games.

Here is what you need to know about the win:

Senior guard Tyler Kolek led Marquette with 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists, scoring 16 points in the first half. He was one point shy of matching his career-high in points and rebounds.

In the opening half, the Golden Eagles grabbed 23 rebounds, which is as many as it had in last Saturday’s loss to the Badgers.

Oral Roberts transfer and graduate guard Max Abmas finished with 17 points in the first half, which was more than half of Texas’ 28 points.

The Golden Eagles won the rebounding battle, grabbing 37 rebounds compared to the Longhorns’ 30.

Marquette shot 46.7% from beyond the arc and Kolek hit five of its 14 total 3-pointers.

Runs, runs and more runs

The Golden Eagles’ offense got out to a shaky start in the opening half, as the game was tied 20-20 at the 9:37 minute mark.

But then its offense stepped on the gas pedal, going on an 11-0 run with contributions from junior guard Stevie Mitchell (2), junior forward David Joplin (3) and junior guard Kam Jones (6). This put Marquette ahead 29-20 after holding Texas scoreless for over four minutes.

Later in the half, Marquette went on a 13-0 run in which Kolek hit three 3-pointers, which put the Golden Eagles in front 42-28 heading into the locker room.

This offensive dominance continued into the second half when another 10-0 run began, featuring four different Golden Eagles and giving Marquette a 26-point lead at the 14:25 mark.

Three different Marquette players scored in double digits, while Abmas and sophomore guard Chendall Weaver — who finished with 25 and 10 respectively — were the Longhorns’ lone scorers in double figures.

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @KaylynnWrightMU.