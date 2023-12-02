BASELINE: Troubles on the glass lead to No. 3 Golden Eagles’ 75-64 loss against Wisconsin

No. 3 Marquette men’s basketball struggled once again in the Kohl Center as Wisconsin won the I-94 rivalry for the third straight year 75-64 Saturday afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know about the loss:

Wisconsin junior guard Max Klesmit had 21 points in the first half and shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin out-rebounded Marquette 38-23 and had 18 second chance points.

Junior guard Kam Jones led the Golden Eagles with 19 points.

This is Wisconsin’s third straight win against Marquette and leads the all-time series 71-59.

Marquette never led in the game.

Rebounding problems

Rebounding continued to be a problem for Marquette Saturday.

The Golden Eagles came into the game with a -3.6 rebounding margin, and once again could not compete on the glass.

Wisconsin had no problems getting boards in the first half as it out-rebounded Marquette 22-10. But eight of those came on the offensive end, leading to 12 second chance points for the Badgers.

The second half proved to be more of the same for the Golden Eagles as the Badgers crashed the glass on both ends of the floor. Wisconsin out-rebounded Marquette on both the offensive (7-5) and the defensive end (9-8) in the second half which led to six second chance points for the Badgers.

Over the course of the entire game, Marquette was out-rebounded 38-23 and gave up 18 total second chance points. This is the fourth time this season that the Golden Eagles have finished with less boards than their opponent.

Only one Marquette player (Oso Ighodaro) earned at least five rebounds while four Wisconsin players had at least five boards.

This story was written by Kristin Parisi.