Dominant second quarter pushes Marquette past IUPUI

Marquette women’s basketball earned its first post-game ice cream of the year.

After every road win, the Golden Eagles get ice cream (a team tradition) and in their first opportunity this season to do it, they succeeded, beating the IUPUI Jaguars 92-58 Wednesday night at The Jungle.

It is the first time Marquette (3-0) scored over 90 points since its 98-80 win over DePaul last year, and it is the Golden Eagles’ largest margin of victory since beating the Saint Francis Red Flash 83-40.

Knifing through

After a tight first quarter after which Marquette led by only two points, the game opened up, thanks to King and Hare.

Hare went on a quick personal 5-0 run for the Golden Eagles with a layup and 3-pointer, and then King quickly joined in on the scoring with a layup of her own. In the blink of an eye, Marquette led 25-17.

But King didn’t stop there, netting another six points to cap off an extended 20-5 run for the Golden Eagles, helping them to a 42-26 lead going into halftime.

Overall in the second quarter, Marquette shot 9-for-19 from the field, compared to IUPUI, which went 3-for-10. The Golden Eagles had 14 rebounds to the Jaguars’ four and six assists to IUPUI’s zero. Marquette also scored 24 of its 25 points in the frame off turnovers.

Hare was also involved offensively, ending the first half with a team-high 14 points, shooting 3-for-3 from deep and 5-for-7 from the field.

The Jaguars cut the Golden Eagles’ lead to single digits with five minutes left in the first quarter, but senior guard Rose Nkumu promptly scored and Marquette’s lead was double-digits for the rest of the game.

First-year fire

It was a career night for first-year forward Skylar Forbes.

Like she has done all year, the Markham, Ontario native racked up points from start to finish. But she also earned her first career assist and steal.

Forbes put up five points in the second quarter, going 3-for-4 from the charity stripe. Along with her shooting, Forbes earned four rebounds. By the end of the night, she had a career-high 15 points for Marquette and shot 5-for-7 from the charity stripe, the most makes from the line from any of the Golden Eagles.

Statistical leaders

Hare led all scorers with 22 points, tying a career-high five makes from beyond the arc. Karlen finished with 16 points and shot 5-for-11 from the field. Along with Forbes, Karlen and Hare, both Hottinger (10) and King (14) finished with double-digit points, marking the second time this season five Golden Eagles scored in double figures.

For IUPUI, graduate student guard/forward Tahlia Walton led the Jaguars in scoring with 14 points. Not far behind her, sophomore forward Abby Wolterman scored 11 points, shooting 4-for-9 overall.

Up next

Marquette returns home to take on the St. Peter’s Peacocks Sunday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.