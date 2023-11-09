Men’s lacrosse adds 15 players to its program

Marquette men’s lacrosse head coach Andrew Stimmel welcomed 15 new players who signed their national letters of intent to the program Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of the signing class:

Midfielders/Attack

Matt Hamill: The Guelph, Ontario native is 1 of 10 three star recruits in Marquette’s 2024 class according to Inside Lacrosse. Hamill has played at both St. James High School and at Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania over the past four years.

Hayden Hiltz: Hiltz, a four-year member of The Hill Academy lacrosse team, won a national championship with the academy in 2023. The Watertown, Canada native is rated as a three star by Inside Lacrosse.

Leo Izquierdo: The 6 foot 3 inch midfielder was a two-time lacrosse team captain in 2021 and 2022 as well as an all-conference performer in 2021 and a US Lacrosse All-American in 2022. Izquierdo is a classmate of Marquette men's basketball signees Damarius Owens and Royce Parham at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio.

Michael Maloney: The Baltimore, Maryland native was a part of a Team 91 Maryland team that captured the Nike National Lacrosse Championship. The 6 footer is rated as a three star by Inside Lacrosse.

Easton McCafferty: Led Hill Academy to a national championship in 2023 alongside fellow Marquette signee Hayden Hiltz. The Brooklin, Ontario native is rated as a three star by Inside Lacrosse.

Brol Scherman: Earned all-section, all-conference, and all-state recognition and helped team to three conference championships in 2021-23. The 6 foot 1 inch North Oaks, Minnesota native was named an Under Armour Underclass All-American in 2021.

William Schlageter: Schlageter is a four-year member of the Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team. The Maplewood, New Jersey native will join former SHP players Billy Rojack and Luke Blanc on the MU roster.

Noah Snyder: Synder was a first Team All-MMHSAA and all-league selection in high school. The 5 foot 11 inch attacker is rated as a three star by Inside Lacrosse.

Long pole players

Colin Maloney: The Topsfield, Massachusetts native is a four-year member of the Governor’s Academy lacrosse team. Maloney also played four years of football in high school and captured a ISL football championship in 2022.

Luke Montanye: The 6 foot even defender is a four-year member of the Episcopal Academy lacrosse team. Montanye is rated as a three star by Inside Lacrosse.

Brady Nicholas: In 2022, Nicholas recorded 75 ground balls, 47 caused turnovers and scored four goals. The Baltimore, Maryland native is rated as a three star by Inside Lacrosse.

Ronny Sires: Sires spent his sophomore and junior years at Gilman School in Baltimore, where he was a teammate of fellow Marquette signee Michael Maloney. The Dallas, Texas native is rated as a three star by Inside Lacrosse.

Defensive specialist

Connor Schoenwetter: His older brother Jack is a first-year on the Marquette men’s lacrosse team in 2023-24. The 6-foot-0 short stick defensive mid is rated as a four star by Inside Lacrosse.

Faceoff specialist

Kai Lopez: Lopez is four-year member of the lacrosse team at Garnet Valley High School. The 5-foot-9 face-off specialist was elected a team captain twice in high school.

Goalkeeper

Scott Michaud: Michaud is the only goalkeeper in the 2024 Marquette class, Michaud has a career .710 save percentage as a goalie.

What Stimmel said

“We are excited to add a large group of talented student-athletes for next year,” Stimmel said in a release from Marquette Athletics. “With our final class utilizing their COVID eligibility this spring, there will be ample opportunity for this group to make their imprint on our program from day one. We feel that there is a good mix of athleticism and skill in this signing class, and all are impactful, winning players. We can’t wait for them to start their journey in Blue and Gold next fall.”

All 15 individuals will arrive on campus in the fall of 2024.

