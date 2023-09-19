Rick Arcuri named new Vice President of Student affairs at MU

Following the departure of Xavier Cole earlier this year, Rick Arcuri has assumed the role of acting vice president for student affairs at Marquette University.

“My goal is to have the division provide out-of-classroom experiences that complement students’ academic experiences – through service, support, programming and leadership opportunities,” Arcuri said in an email.

Arcuri is not new to Marquette University. He has served in several previous roles at Marquette and the Office of Student Affairs, including hall director and assistant dean.

In addition, Arcuri will work with the Office of Inclusion and Belonging to further assist and guide students. “The office emphasizes community development and offers support to all students,” Arcuri said.

One goal Arcuri hopes to emphasize to students is the importance of involvement and the idea that each student defines their own experience at Marquette.

“Actively pursue ‘your’ Marquette. There is something here for everyone; you just have to take the first step and get things rolling,” Arcuri said in an email.

Arcuri said that involvement ties students to the campus, allowing them to build new relationships, participate in various activities and truly feel at home at Marquette.

“The more involved they are, the greater the odds are that they will become a part of a group of people who will ‘be there’ for them through graduation (and beyond),” Arcuri said in an email.

For students looking to get involved Arcuri suggested they should explore the Campus Activities Calendar, Marquette Today Campus Events List or the events calendars on the Marquette website.

“We aim to make our services accessible to all students and ensure that no one is left out. The staff in the division recognizes the importance of regular interaction with students and actively seeks to engage with as many as possible,” Arcuri said in an email.

Arcuri said the Office of Student Affairs would utilize surveys and assessment results to measure how effectively they’re assisting students.

He said the the office is committed to addressing persistent challenges like mental and physical health that some students face on campus.

Arcuri said the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation Center’s construction exemplifies their dedication to mental and physical health by uniting the Medical Clinic, Counseling Center and the Center for Student Wellness, with the goal to expand the collaboration.

Regarding when he might transition from an “acting” role to a permanent one, Arcuri said in an email, “only time will tell.”

“By offering welcoming environments and diverse experiences, we encourage students to challenge themselves, grow personally and as leaders,” Arcuri said in an email. “Our goal is to present multiple opportunities for active campus engagement in ways that are fun, safe, challenging and educational.”

