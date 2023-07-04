The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Class of 2024 recruit Leila Wells announces verbal commitment to Marquette

Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor|July 4, 2023

Marquette+Wire+Stock+Photo

Marquette Wire Stock Photo

Marquette women’s basketball has secured its third class of 2024 recruit as Leila Wells announced her verbal commitment to the Golden Eagles Monday afternoon on Twitter.

“Can’t wait to get started, let’s work,” Wells said in the tweet.

The junior guard currently attends Chelsea High School in Chelsea, Michigan. She also plays on the AAU Circuit for Legends U, a team that has historically produced some of the top talents in college basketball.

In her junior season, Wells was named to the 2023 Associated Press Division 2 girls basketball All-State team.

Wells is a double-sided knife that can be a factor on both ends of the court, something of great value to head coach Megan Duffy. She can run the offense from the point, pose as a scoring threat and create opportunities for her teammates. On defense, she is an aggressive player who can force turnovers and start fast breaks to get buckets in transition.

Wells joins forward Kayl Petersen and guard Jaeda Wilson as Marquette’s commitments in the class of 2024.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Sports Reporter

Jack is a Sports Reporter at the Wire. He  is a first-year from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism

In his free time, Jack enjoys watching...

Sports

Olivier-Maxence Prosper defends Jerome Hunter in Marquettes 69-68 win over Xavier Feb. 15 at Fiserv Forum.
BREAKING: Olivier-Maxence Prosper hears his name called as No. 24 pick in 2023 NBA Draft
(Marquette Wire Stock Photo)
Men’s basketball releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule
Shaka Smart has finished his second season as the head men’s basketball coach at Marquette.
Shaka Smart given contract extension after historic season
Rising sophomore guard Emily La Chapell averaged 5.3 points and three rebounds in her first year at Marquette
BREAKING: Emily La Chapell enters the transfer portal
Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper in Marquette’s 90-84 win over DePaul Feb. 25 at Fiserv Forum.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper going pro after two seasons at Marquette

Women's Basketball

Rising sophomore guard Emily La Chapell averaged 5.3 points and three rebounds in her first year at Marquette
BREAKING: Emily La Chapell enters the transfer portal
Hottinger averaged 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this past season at Lehigh. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Athletics.)
Q&A with Marquette women’s basketball graduate transfer Frannie Hottinger
Nirel Lougbo (center) joins arms with teammates Jordan King (left) and Claire Kaifes (right) prior to a Marquette womens basketball game.
JOURNAL: A voice from the sideline
Mike Jakubowski (second from right, black glasses) has been announcing the basketball programs since 2004.
JOURNAL: On the Mic
Frannie Hottinger was named the Patriot League Player of the Year this past season after averaging 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game at Lehigh University. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University.)
Duffy adds Patriot League Player of the Year to roster
Navigate Left
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper defends Jerome Hunter in Marquettes 69-68 win over Xavier Feb. 15 at Fiserv Forum.

    Men's Basketball

    BREAKING: Olivier-Maxence Prosper hears his name called as No. 24 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

  • (Marquette Wire Stock Photo)

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule

  • Shaka Smart has finished his second season as the head men’s basketball coach at Marquette.

    Men's Basketball

    Shaka Smart given contract extension after historic season

  • Rising sophomore guard Emily La Chapell averaged 5.3 points and three rebounds in her first year at Marquette

    Sports

    BREAKING: Emily La Chapell enters the transfer portal

  • Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper in Marquette’s 90-84 win over DePaul Feb. 25 at Fiserv Forum.

    Men's Basketball

    Olivier-Maxence Prosper going pro after two seasons at Marquette

  • Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) drives to the basket in Marquette’s win over Butler Feb. 4 at Fiserv Forum. (Marquette Wire Stock Photo)

    Men's Basketball

    Q&A with NBA Draft insider Sam Vecenie on Olivier-Maxence Prosper

  • (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

    Sports

    No. 22 Marquette’s historic season comes to an end in NCAA Tournament loss to Richmond

  • Marquette womens lacrosse secured the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament for the second straight year with a 5-1 conference record. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

    Sports

    Marquette women’s lacrosse continues to make history with first NCAA Tournament appearance

  • Marquette finished the Big East regular season with a program record 5-1.

    Sports

    Marquette knocked out of Big East Tournament by No. 24 UConn

  • Marquette mens golf claimed its fifth Big East Tournament title in program history April 30 at Riverton Pointe Country Club. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

    Golf

    Marquette claws back to claim fifth Big East title in program history

Navigate Right

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *