Class of 2024 recruit Leila Wells announces verbal commitment to Marquette

Marquette women’s basketball has secured its third class of 2024 recruit as Leila Wells announced her verbal commitment to the Golden Eagles Monday afternoon on Twitter.

“Can’t wait to get started, let’s work,” Wells said in the tweet.

The junior guard currently attends Chelsea High School in Chelsea, Michigan. She also plays on the AAU Circuit for Legends U, a team that has historically produced some of the top talents in college basketball.

In her junior season, Wells was named to the 2023 Associated Press Division 2 girls basketball All-State team.

Wells is a double-sided knife that can be a factor on both ends of the court, something of great value to head coach Megan Duffy. She can run the offense from the point, pose as a scoring threat and create opportunities for her teammates. On defense, she is an aggressive player who can force turnovers and start fast breaks to get buckets in transition.

Wells joins forward Kayl Petersen and guard Jaeda Wilson as Marquette’s commitments in the class of 2024.