BASELINE: Golden Eagles move up in conference standings while solidifying NCAA Tournament Resume with win over Red Storm

Senior forward Chloe Marotta (52) reached the 1,000 point career milestone in Marquette women’s basketball’s 61-38 win over St. John’s Feb. 18 at the Al McGuire Center.

The Marquette women’s basketball team continues to put together impressive wins in the month of February.

The Golden Eagles (18-8, 11-6 Big East) picked up a big win in the conference standings and their NCAA Tournament hopes Saturday afternoon, taking down St. John’s 61-38 at the Al McGuire Center.

“Really a collective team effort,” head coach Megan Duffy said. “I thought our defensive rebounding was tremendous today. I thought we really took St. John’s out of what they do and just really proud of our entire team effort and then a great afternoon for Chloe getting her 1000 points.”

Here’s a breakdown of the Golden Eagles’ win:

Game MVP

Senior forward Chloe Marotta continued to etch name into the record book.

With an early basket in the fourth quarter, Marotta hit her 1,000th career point. The Mequon, Wisconsin, native is the 33rd player in program history to hit the 1,000-point milestone.

Marotta finished with 14 points, a team-high 12 rebounds and four assists.

“Everyone was so excited. I mean, our defense was phenomenal. today,” Marotta said. “They ended up with 38 points for St. John’s. I mean, that’s incredible. So I think that’s awesome. And I think that’s where the excitement stemmed from and then obviously, my teammates are pretty hyped for me, which is awesome.”

Key Stats

Marotta becomes the second player this year to hit 1,000 points, as senior guard Jordan King hit the milestone earlier this season.

King knocked down 14 points in the first half and finished the game with 24 points.

The senior duo of King and Marotta combined for 38 points on the afternoon.

The Golden Eagles had 46 rebounds compared to Red Storm had 26.

Junior guard Rose Nkumu tied a career high with seven assists on the day.

Senior forward Kennedi Myles had eight rebounds, the second most she has had this season.

Both teams combined for 4-for-21 from the 3-point line.

Marquette outscored St. John’s in the first quarter 19 to 6.

Notes

Senior guard Claire Kaifes out for the rest of the season after an emergency appendectomy.

Marotta notched more rebounds (eight) than St. John’s had points (six) in the first quarter.

Marquette players wore pink socks and #Play4Kay warm-up shirts in support of Breast Cancer awareness as it hosted its annual #Play4Kay Day.

The Golden Eagles held the Red Storm to their fewest points scored of the season.

Quote of the Day

Marotta touched on the milestone and her family support in the crowd.

“I mean my mom probably love it more than me,” Marotta said. “I love to see her happy and that’s the best thing . If I can make her happy in that way, it’s great. But my siblings are great. I had I think 35 people here tonight, some of my family came in from California.”

Next Up

Marquette will take on Creighton (19-7, 13-5 Big East) at the Al McGuire Center Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CST.

