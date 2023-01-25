BASELINE: Women’s basketball picks up ninth home win of the season

First-year guard MacKenzie Hare in a defensive stance in Marquette women’s basketball’s 64-40 win over Xavier Jan. 25 at the Al McGuire Center.

Coming off a dominant 80-61 victory over Seton Hall Sunday afternoon, Marquette women’s basketball went into its mid-week match-up against Xavier in hopes of securing another Big East win.

And the Golden Eagles did just that defeating the Musketeers 64-40 at the Al McGuire Center Wednesday night.

Here’s a breakdown of the win:

Game MVP

First-year guard Mackenzie Hare hit her stride in late in the second quarter as she contributed back-to-back 3-pointers during Marquette’s 10-2 run before halftime.

In the third quarter, Hare went on a personal 8-0 run. The Naperville, IL guard hit back-to-back 3-pointers then went 2-for-2 at the charity stripe.

Hare finished the evening with 18 points and three rebounds. She went 66.7% from behind the arc and 100% from the free-throw line.

Key Stats

Xavier’s leading scorer, junior Mackayla Scarlett with an average of 12.1 point per game, was held to zero points.

Marquette led 28-18 at the conclusion of the first half.

Both Hare and King finished in the double digits for points scored.

Marquette went 50% on three-pointers, while Xavier went 10%.

Marquette had 22 points off of turnovers, Xavier had exactly half of that with 11 points.

Notes

Marquette has now won 13-straight match-ups against Xavier.

Senior guard Jordan King

Junior forward Liza Karlen remained out with a mouth injury. This was her sixth straight game off the hardwood.

Senior guard Claire Kaifies had a career-high four steals on the night.

Quote of the game

“These kids put a lot of time into their school and basketball, but we make sure they have great perspective about what’s going on around them as well,” head coach Megan Duffy said. “We want to be leaders on campus with that.”

Next Up

Marquette (13-7, 6-5 Big East) will head to Indianapolis on Sunday for a Big East showdown against Butler at 1 p.m. CST. The contest will be broadcast by Big East Digital Network on FloHoops.

This article was written by Ava Mares. She can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @avamaresMU.