The+Commons+dining+hall+closed+until+further+notice

Marquette Dining services has announced that The Commons dining hall is closed until further notice. The dining hall is closing due to “unforeseeable circumstances.”

“We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated on when it will reopen” Marquette Dining said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Other dining facilities on campus will continue operating during normal hours.

This story is developing

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu and on Twitter @MeganWoolard4