The Commons dining hall will end 24-hour service this fall

Dining services at the Commons will not be open for 24 hours a day beginning in the fall semester, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

The Commons will close at 1 a.m. each night and open at 6:15 a.m. the following morning, said Rick Arcuri, executive director of business operations and auxiliary services.

Arcuri said traffic patterns at the Commons dining hall were monitored throughout the year, and the university found that the hours between 1 and 6 a.m. were lightly attended.

An advisory board came up with a list of adjustments to better utilize resources by limiting the Commons’ dining hall hours, Arcuri said. He said the board is comprised of two appointees from Marquette University Student Government appointees, two from the Residence Hall Association, five students-at-large, a faculty member and a staff member.

Additional changes to dining services in the fall semester include Straz Tower’s dining hall being open until 7 p.m., an additional half-hour breakfast service at Schroeder Hall, another available Annex meal swipe per week and Innovation Kitchen events being free for students, Arcuri said.

Arcuri said the university is looking at add a half hour to the end of Cobeen Hall’s dining hours, but it has not been finalized.