BREAKING: Water main break forces residence halls to turn off water

Updated – 5:52 p.m.

Water operations are back to normal after a water main break on 18th Street between Wisconsin Avenue and Wells Street forced residence halls, The Commons and Humphrey Hall, to be without water Thursday morning. The Commons Dining Hall was closed for a majority of the day, but has since reopened.

A crew was seen on 18th Street working to fix this issue.

“I was walking into (The Commons) after class this morning at like 10:30 and we noticed the dining hall was closed so I asked the desk receptionist what was going on and she said the water is not working so the dining hall is closed,” Mari Crowley, a sophomore in the College of Communication, said.

Crowley said she had not realized the extent to which the water main break affected the entire building.

“I went to bring my laundry back down to start it, and 15 minutes later I got an email saying that there is no water running in the building,” Crowley said.

Alicia Román, residence hall director of The Commons, sent out an email to residents to confirm the water had been shut off.

“This will affect all water fixtures, including showers, sinks, toilets, drinking fountains, laundry etc.” Román said in the email.

At 2:15 p.m. Román sent another email to residents in The Commons confirming water restoration in the entire building.

“All water fixtures are up and running for all of the Commons, including Eckstein Tower,” Román said in an email.

This story was written by TJ Dysart. He can be reached at Theodore.dysart@marquette.edu