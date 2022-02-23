Marquette struggles on the road against No. 7 UConn

Graduate student forward Lauren Van Kleunen (42) goes up for a layup in Marquette women’s basketball’s 72-58 loss to No. 8 UConn Feb. 13.

Marquette traveled to the XL Center to take on No. 7 UConn looking for back-to-back win for the first time in over three weeks. However, a strong second half from the Huskies handed the Golden Eagles a 69-38 loss in Hartford, Connecticut.

It is the Golden Eagles fourth loss in their last five games. Meanwhile for the Huskies, they claimed their 28th conference title in program history.

Both teams defenses got out to hot starts as both UConn and Marquette combined for 12 points on 5-for-12 shooing from the field in the opening minutes.

After the under-five media timeout UConn went on a 9-2 run to finish out the frame to take a 15-8 lead into the second quarter. Senior guard Evina Westbrook and senior forward Oliva Nelson-Ododa combined for all 15 points on 6-f0r-6 shooting, while the rest of the Huskies went 0-for-6 in the frame.

In the second quarter the Huskies turned up their defensive intensity as they held the Golden Eagles to just 3-of-8 shooting and forced eight turnovers. While for UConn, they outscored Marquette 16-6 in the frame to take a 31-14 lead into the locker rooms.

Marquette’s offense started to get going at the start of the third quarter as they went on a 7-0 run fueled by graduate student guard Karissa McLaughlin’s five points.

After UConn head coach Geno Auriemma called a timeout, the Huskies responded with an 8-0 run of their run and would control the pace of the rest of the night.

The Huskies scored 15 points off of the Golden Eagles 22 turnovers.

Marquette’s 38 points were its fewest points scored in a game this season.

Sophomore guard Danyel Middleton returned to court for the first time since Jan. 30. Middleton has missed the last six games with a non-COVID related illness.

Westbrook scored a game high 17 points for the Huskies, followed by first-year guard Azzi Fudd who had 11 of her 13 points in the second half.

Meanwhile for Marquette, graduate student forward Lauren Van Kleunen was the lone player to finished in double digits. Van Kleunen finished with 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

Redshirt sophomore guard Antwainette Walker had eight points and two rebounds off of the bench.

Marquette (18-9, 11-7 BIG EAST) will end their four-game road trip Friday at Providence. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CST and can be streamed on FloSports.

This article was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached through email at jackson.gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGrossMU.