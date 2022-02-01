Students give thoughts, suggestions for Burger King replacements

The food options on a college campus can be important for some college students. The Marquette community received a change to its fast food options when Auntie Anne’s and Jamba Juice opened in the 2021 spring semester. And earlier this month, the Jimmy John’s on Wells Street reopened after renovations to the sandwich restaurant were completed.

But one on campus restaurant, the Burger King on Wells Street, closed back in 2019. And for Kennedy Moore, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, it was hard to see the fast food joint go.

“I was there like four times a week probably, cause it was cheap,” said Moore. “I did get that feeling like ‘Man, I gotta go somewhere else to get food.’ And it made me realize how expensive other restaurants were. I was sad to see it go.”

Moore also said a lot of campus restaurants don’t stay open late enough for him.

“They close pretty early and some of them don’t open that soon. If you’re an apartment student and don’t live in the dorms, then it’s a little tougher to get a quick snack before you go to bed.” said Moore.

Recently, there has been some activity in the space where the Burger King was, as people have been seen on the inside doing work.

With activity in the building that has sat empty for over a year and a half, students like Moore had ideas for what the new space could be. He suggested a locally owned Mexican restaurant, rather than big fast food chains.

“Those (local) businesses need help too. And being on a college campus, having those type of food options for people that want to try something, it’s the perfect place for it, cause then they’ll start looking for those places wherever they go,” Moore said.

Alanna McKenna, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, suggested a healthier fast food option to replace the Burger King.

“Personally, I feel like an option like a Chick-Fil-A would be enjoyable,” said McKenna. “Plus I know a lot of people on Marquette’s campus really enjoy Chick-Fil-A.”

McKenna also mentioned her thoughts on the campus food options within the Alumni Memorial Union, like Brew Café and Marquette Place. Even though she is right across the street from the AMU, she would travel farther for good food.

“Personally, if I’m going to get fast food, I would rather make the drive to somewhere else that I would enjoy. Plus, the portion sizes (are different) depending on what you get. Like it’s easier to spend a little bit of money or take a drive somewhere where you know you’re gonna get more for your money,” Mckenna said.

Mia Cinquini, a junior in the College of Nursing, agreed with McKenna that having a healthier food option would be a good idea for the empty space.

“It’s (campus options) all pretty much just fast food, which is good, but maybe something a little healthier would be cool,” Cinquini said.

While it’s unknown what will happen with the old Burger King location, it’s possible that there is something new coming to the Marquette campus in the future.

Randi Haseman contributed to this report.

This story was written by Rashad Alexander. He can be reached at rashad.alexander@marquette.edu.