Baseline: Marquette dominates Xavier, earning their first BIG EAST victory

Graduate student Karissa McLaughlin (12) brings the ball up court in Marquette women’s basketball’s 76-48 win over Xavier Dec.3.

A strong and dominant offensive performance helped Marquette women’s basketball to a 76-48 victory over the Xavier Musketeers to open up BIG EAST regular season play.

Here’s a breakdown of the win:

Game MVP: Karissa McLaughlin

Graduate student guard Karissa McLaughlin scored a team high 20 points, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-5 from beyond the arc, while adding seven assists.

It is the 15th time in her career that she scored 20 or more points in a game.

“It means a lot knowing it’s helping my team to be successful (and) fulfilling my role of knocking down three’s especially coming off a little drought,” McLaughlin said. “Finally seeing the ball go in the hoop it felt good moving forward, especially doing it in front of home court fans.”

Key Stats:

Marquette opened up the game on a 16-4 run, seven of which came from junior guard Jordan King.

The Golden Eagles entered halftime with a 20 point lead.

Marquette’s biggest lead of the night came at the 4:36 mark of the third quarter at 30 points.

The Golden Eagles had 28 defensive rebounds, while Xavier totaled 16 on the night.

Marquette shot 46.9% from the field and 58.3% from the 3-point line.

Xavier shot 36.8% from the field and 20% from the 3-point line.

Notes:

Marquette’s 25 first quarter points were the team’s second most in a single quarter this season.

Sophomore forward Liza Karlen recorded her first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

For the fourth straight game, King finished with 10 or more points. The Rockton, Illinois, native added 14 points, three rebounds, one steal and an assist on the night.

Marquette held Xavier leading scorer Nia Clark to four points on the night.

Four Golden Eagles finished in double figures.

Under Duffy, Marquette improved to 38-1 when leading at halftime and 27-3 when scoring 70 or more points in a game.

Quote of the Day:

Following the win, head coach Megan Duffy said she was thrilled for the team to bounce back after their tough loss to Georgia Nov. 27.

“We took a couple days off and talked about competitiveness,” Duffy said. “They (the team) rose to the challenge.”

Next up:

Marquette will host Butler on Sunday, December 5th at 2 P.M at the Al McGuire Center.

This article was written by Ava Mares. She can be reached at ava.mares@marquette.edu or on Twitter @avamaresMU.