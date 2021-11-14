Marquette volleyball sweeps Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in final road match of season

Marquette during its 3-0 win over Providence Oct. 30 at the Al McGuire Center.

In its final road match of the season, Marquette Volleyball handled Butler in dominate fashion Sunday afternoon defeating the Bulldogs in straight sets (25-14, 25-12, 25-17) at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Marquette got out to a hot start in the first set, jumping out to a 8-2 lead. The Golden Eagles didn’t relinquish the lead for the rest of the frame and took the set 25-14.

Graduate student Hope Werch totaled even kills in the frame.

The start of set two was slightly contested, before Marquette went on a 6-1 run to pulled ahead 12-5 forcing Butler to call a timeout.

After the timeout the Bulldogs would grab the first two points, but the Golden Eagles would go on a 7-2 run to end any chance of a Butler comeback. Graduate student Savannah Rennie finished off the set with a block of redshirt senior Melody Davidson.

Butler gained traction to open set three, taking a 9-7 lead. That would be the last time in the frame the Bulldogs would hold a lead as the Golden Eagles took the set 25-17.

Graduate student Taylor Wolf finished off the sweep for Marquette with her ninth kill of the game off a feed from redshirt junior Claire Mosher.

For the second straight game Werch led Marquette with 14 kills, nine digs, two blocks and three service aces.

In addition to her nine kills on the day, Wolf added 16 digs and 17 assists to the stats sheet.

Redshirt first-year Anastasija Svetnik earned her first start of the season, talling five kills, three digs and three blocks.

With the win, the Golden Eagles are now 17-9 all-time against the Bulldogs and have earned a sweep in six of its last seven matches against Butler.

Marquette (23-4, 14-2 BIG EAST) will return to the Al McGuire Center to face Georgetown Friday at 7 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached at jackson.gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGrossMU.