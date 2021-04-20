University to host in-person graduation ceremony in May

Marquette University announced Tuesday it will be hosting in-person graduate recognition ceremonies May 22 and May 23.

American Family Field will host two separate graduation ceremonies Sunday, May 23. The undergraduate student ceremony will be at 9 a.m. and a graduate ceremony will be at 5 p.m. They will both be live-streamed.

Each graduate may invite a maximum of two guests. The event is ticketed and tickets will be provided at cap and gown pickup. Registration is also required and the deadline has been extended to this Friday.

Earlier this year, Provost Kimo Ah Yun announced commencement would be virtual. However, the university decided to look into safe, in-person options later in the semester to honor the seniors.

An in-person Baccalaureate mass will be held Saturday, May 22 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Eckstein Commons by the Alumni Memorial Union with overflow seating available at the Chapel of the Holy Family and Monaghan Ballrooms in the Alumni Memorial Union. The mass will be live-streamed but registration and tickets are required. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

Immediately after the mass, a recorded ceremony will be available on the commencement website as well as messages from each individual college and school.

The School of Dentistry and the College of Health Sciences professional programs will host separate in-person commencement activities.

The School of Dentistry’s commencement will be May 21 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. in the Monaghan Ballrooms.

The physical therapy commencement will be May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Union.

The physician assistant studies’ commencement will be May 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in room 220 of the Physician Assistant Studies Facility.

These ceremonies are only available to the graduates and faculty. A livestream will be available for family and friends.

The Law School will announce their plans later this week.

All in-person events will require masks and proper social distancing. The university will enforce strict capacity limits at American Family Field and all on-campus venues.

This story was written by Kaylee Staral. She can be reached at kaylee.staral@marquette.edu.