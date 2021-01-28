Class of 2021 commencement will be virtual

After consulting with with local and national medical experts, Provost Kimo Ah Yun announced that all 2021 commencement events would be held virtually due to the pandemic.

A large virtual commencement will take place May 23, 2021.

“We wanted to let you and your families know as early as possible so you can plan accordingly,” Ah Yun said in the Jan. 28 news release. “We will continue to monitor public health orders and consult health experts to determine if there is an opportunity to safely stage a hybrid event and will share more details this spring if that becomes a possibility.”

Ah Yun said that each college and school is also working to adapt its own ceremonies and traditions. More details will be shared in early spring.

“Please accept our best wishes for a healthy and memorable final semester at Marquette,” Ah Yun said. “We recognize and share the pride that you and your families rightfully feel, as well as the hard work and the sacrifices that each of you continue to make in the pursuit of your education and professional goals.”

This story was written by Alexa Jurado. She can be reached at alexa.jurado@marquette.edu.