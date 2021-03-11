University exploring possibility of in-person commencement after announcing it would be virtual

The university said it is actively exploring the possibility of an in-person commencement ceremony this spring, according to a news release.

“Recent agreements by the City of Milwaukee to allow larger in-person gatherings at local venues give us hope that there is a path forward to honor our students with an in-person commencement event,” Provost Kimo Ah-Yun said in the news release.

The possible in-person event would be on Sunday, May 23.

In January, Ah Yun announced commencement would be virtual due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We made this decision only after consulting with local and national medical experts,” Ah Yun said Jan. 28. “Knowing that commencement is the culmination of years of hard work for our graduates and sacrifice for their families, our current plan is to stage a large virtual even befitting the occasion on Sunday, May 23, 2021.”

Ah Yun said in the March 11 news release that university leaders are monitoring public health orders, consulting with medical experts and evaluating potential outdoor spaces to hold the event if conditions allow.

“Students should watch for an email from University Special Events for additional information as it becomes available,” Ah Yun said in the news release.

Final plans will be made in the next several weeks, the news release said.

