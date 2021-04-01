Marquette falls in overtime to Creighton

Marquette women’s soccer team fell 2-1 to Creighton Thursday afternoon at Valley Fields.

The Golden Eagles were looking to avenge their 0-3 loss earlier to the Bluejays earlier this season and kept the game in close, the Bluejays were able to come out ahead in overtime.

The first half appeared to be a replay of the earlier game between the two. Creighton controlled possession with many chances to score, while Marquette’s only chance came off of a set-piece. However, Marquette was able to settle in after the first ten minutes.

The Golden Eagles had four corners in the first half and were able to have a few free kicks. Their first goal came in the 35th minutes from junior midfielder Katrina Wetherell, making it her second goal of the season.

However, the lead was short-lived after Creighton attacker Aida Kardovic was taken down in the box by junior midfielder and defender Madison Burrier. On the penalty shot, Kardovic sent the goalkeeper to the left and went right to tie the game at a goal apiece.

Kardovic also scored a penalty goal in the first game between the two.

The second half went by without any goals, but it was full of chances for Marquette and Creighton. Marquette’s main chance came from a free-kick that landed at the back post, but was sent over. Creighton had a chance off of a Kardovic header in the box, but redshirt freshman goalkeeper Mikki Easter made a diving save back towards her own net to tip the shot over the bar.

The overtime period was short-lived however, as Creighton’s Ansley Atkinson turned from way out and buried an absolute rocket top left past the net minder.

The game-winner helped Creighton move up two places in the Midwest Division of the BIG EAST. Butler holds a dominating lead of 5-1 in the conference. Marquette was in second at 3-3 with Xavier in third at 2-3 before the game. However, Creighton’s overtime win moves them to 3-3 in the division, with two wins over Marquette, now giving them possession of second place in the Midwest Division. The top two teams in the division will move forward to the league tournament in mid-April.

Marquette has one more game against Xavier on April 8 to try and bolster their record in the BIG EAST. Creighton will face DePaul and Butler on April 4 and April 8, respectively, as they look to maintain second place. Creighton lost earlier in the season to both teams.

If Marquette wins against Xavier, they’ll move to 4-4 in the BIG EAST. If Creighton wins either against DePaul or Butler, they’ll finish higher or tied with Marquette.

Xavier also could take second, as they have three more games left, but would need a couple of wins to put them in contention. Either way, the Midwest Division, especially with so few games played, is set for a tight finish.

