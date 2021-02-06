Homicide under investigation, victim has no affiliation with Marquette

A male not affiliated with Marquette University was fatally shot near the 2200 block of Wisconsin Ave. Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle was a grey minivan with no front license plate and was last seen heading northbound on Wisconsin Ave.

According to the Marquette University Police Department Safety Alert, no suspect information is available at this time.

Safety Alerts are sent to Marquette students, faculty and staff when there is no active threat to campus.

The Milwaukee Police Department and MUPD are investigating the incident. If you have more information, contact MUPD at (414) 288 – 6800.

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu