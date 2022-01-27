Milwaukee Police Department officer shot near Marquette campus, 21st and St. Paul (UPDATE 10:20)

Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman spoke in a press conference at 10 P.M and explained the events that unfolded. The officer approached suspect in vehicle, on 21th and St.Paul, for a welfare check requested by community members. The suspect then exited the vehicle and revealed he had a fire arm, police officer and gunman exchanged fire before suspect stole police’s vehicle.

The suspect then drove off and crashed into another vehicle on 17th and Clybourn. Gunman then fled the scene and was apprehended by police on 17th and Wisconsin.

MUPD also said in a statement that the suspect is in custody and the scene is stable and that no members of the Marquette community were involved.

A Milwaukee Police Department officer was shot shortly after receiving a call about a sickly man in a vehicle 6:27 p.m. at 21st Street and St. Paul Avenue. The police officer has been working with Milwaukee Police Department for seven years. The police officer is alive and breathing in Froedtert Hospital.

The suspect was 22 years old. This is the third officer shooting in the past two weeks. Mayor Derrick Rose speaks on the rise of violence.

“We need your help here, we cannot have a situation in this city where police officers, the men and women who protect this community, are assaulted with guns while on the job. The availability of guns in the this community is affecting everyone.” Rose said.

Rose calls for all members of the community to be aware of the issue violence and speak up against it.

“It takes all of us people in the community, we need you to stand up and say something when you see something wrong going on. Because you would want the same thing to happen if you someone you care about was shot, if someone you care about was injured. Everybody has got to be in the game.” Rose said.

Other members of the police department are sending their support for the officer.

“Another Milwaukee officer shot this evening, this time near 21st & St. Paul Avenue- Kathy and I are praying for this hero’s survival and for their family,” Milwaukee District 8 Alderman Bob Donovan said via Facebook.

The District 3 officer was reportedly shot in the stomach, chest and shoulder and transported to Froedtert Hospital, according to WISN.

Two suspects are reportedly in custody, one wounded.

“We have all got to be sick and tired of the violence that arises over simple conflict that be can solved through talking with one another” Norman said.

University spokesperson Lynn Griffith was unable to offer a university comment as this was a situation being dealt with by MPD.

Hayley Jamiola, a first-year student in the College of Engineering, said she overheard a student tell the desk receptionist at Eckstein Hall that he saw someone running towards him with an assault rifle.

“There were a bunch of students gathered on the corner out there, and police ended up dispersing the crowd. And then we ended up seeing them put up caution tape. And then we also saw someone getting put into an ambulance,” Jamiola said.

After witnessing the crime, Nathan Koch, a first-year in the College of Engineering, said he was confused about what was happening due to the large police presence.

“It was just a crazy experience … Hopefully it doesn’t happen again,” Koch said.

Despite the event, Joshua Ryan, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said he is grateful for MPD’s protection.

“[It was] just once in a lifetime — hopefully, a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ryan said.

Jamiola said that the situation made her a little nervous, but she says she understands the Marquette Police Department is doing their job to ensure that Marquette remains a safe community.

Marquette University Police Department assisted MPD at the crime scene. MPD is currently investigating the incident. The situation is stable, according to MUPD.

Connor Baldwin, Aimee Galaszewski, Sarah Richardson and Benjamin Wells contributed to this report.

This story is developing.

Watch our MUTV’s coverage on YouTube here:

This story was written by Timothy Littau and Julia Abuzzahab. They can be reached at timothy.littau@marquette.edu and julianna.abuzzahab@marquette.edu