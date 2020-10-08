Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Marquette Radio staff members can’t get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

The Neighbourhood – Softcore

Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager

Vacations – Avalanche

Emily Bittman, Music Director

The Nude Party – Nashville Record Co.

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

Peach Pit – Adidas

Maggie Riley, Publicist

Le Tigre – Eau D’ Bedroom Dancing

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Buddy Holly – True Love Ways

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

James Brown, Fred Wesley, The J.B.’S, – People Get Up And Drive Your Funky Soul – Remix

John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer

Queen – Radio Ga Ga