Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Reese Seberg, Station General Manager
The Neighbourhood – Softcore
Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager
Vacations – Avalanche
Emily Bittman, Music Director
The Nude Party – Nashville Record Co.
Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director
Peach Pit – Adidas
Maggie Riley, Publicist
Le Tigre – Eau D’ Bedroom Dancing
Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Buddy Holly – True Love Ways
Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer
James Brown, Fred Wesley, The J.B.’S, – People Get Up And Drive Your Funky Soul – Remix
John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer
Queen – Radio Ga Ga