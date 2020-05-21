Sarah Feldner named dean of the Diederich College of Communication

Sarah Feldner, professor of communication studies and acting dean of the Diederich College of Communication, was permanently appointed as dean of the college, Provost Kimo Ah Yun announced today.

Feldner’s appointment is effective immediately.

“Dr. Feldner has provided the Diederich College of Communication with thoughtful, visionary leadership that has benefited students, faculty, staff and the university as a whole,” Ah Yun said in the release.

Feldner served as acting dean for the past year and a half, stepping into the role in Nov. 2018.

Ah Yun said in the release that “with her keen understanding of the future of communication education and her passion for Marquette and its Catholic, Jesuit mission, vision and values, it is clear that she will excel in the permanent role.”

Feldner is a professor of communication studies and has also served as the director of the Marquette Core Curriculum from 2016-18. She worked with the Core of Common Studies Review Committee for six years and helped lead the Core Revision Facilitation Group.

Feldner has also chaired the University Board of Undergraduate Studies and has worked closely with the Center for Teaching and Learning.

In 2012, Feldner was recognized for her teaching by wining the Raynor Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence. In 2004, she was awarded the Diederich College of Communication Dean’s Recognition Award for Teaching Excellence.

Feldner said she is honored to continue to serve as dean of the College of Communication and that it has been a privilege over the past year to serve as acting dean.

“We are in the midst of a difficult time, and yet, our faculty, staff, students and alumni remain dedicated to creating impactful experiences that prepare students to make a difference,” Feldner said in the release. “With what the world is facing, the need for ethical professional communicators and journalists has become increasingly important to a safer and more just society.”

Feldner said the college is committed to embracing creativity and enhancing knowledge to develop future leaders.

The search committee was chaired by Stephen Hudson-Mariet, associate professor and chair of digital media and performing arts.

“The search committee did an excellent job of bringing forth an impressive slate of candidates,” Ah Yun said in the release. “I want to thank everyone on the committee for their service to the university.”

This story was written by Shir Bloch. She can be reached at shir.bloch@marquette.edu.