Heidi Bostic announced as new College of Arts & Sciences dean

Heidi Bostic will be the dean of the College of Arts & Sciences starting May 28. Marquette Wire Stock Photo

After a 10 month long search and interview process, Heidi Bostic has been named the new dean for the Klingler College of Arts & Sciences. She will begin her role May 28.

“I look forward to working closely with the college’s leadership team, the faculty and staff, and university leaders to help advance the research, scholarship, and teaching and learning of Marquette’s most academically diverse college,” Bostic said in a university news release.

Bostic was previously a visiting associate provost for special projects at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, a professor at the University of New Hampshire and dean of the UNH College of Liberal Arts. She has also served as the inaugural director of interdisciplinary programs for the College of Arts & Sciences and chair for Department of Modern Languages and Cultures at Baylor University. Bostic was also a faculty member at Michigan Tech.

Bostic has also won a number of teaching awards.

“Dr. Bostic has demonstrated an exemplary history of academic leadership in a variety of university settings across the humanities and science disciplines, making her an ideal fit to lead Marquette University’s flagship college,” Provost Kimo Ah Yun said in the news release.

Ah Yun said Bostic has shown a “keen understanding of and appreciation for Marquette’s Catholic, Jesuit mission, vision and values.”

“Dr. Bostic will be a valuable addition to university leadership and an excellent champion and visionary leader for the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences,” Ah Yun said in the news release.