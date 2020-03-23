Remote learning extended for rest of spring semester, graduation postponed

Remote learning has been extended through the end of the spring semester. Marquette Wire Stock Photo

Marquette University extended remote online learning through the end of the spring semester due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a Monday news release.

The semester runs through May 10. The period of remote learning will include final exams, which will either be taken online or through other remote learning methods determined by instructors. Deans of colleges where students are engaged in hands-on experience will alert students to next steps in their work, the release said.

Spring 2020 graduation ceremonies were postponed, and a team from across the university is working to explore other options for celebration. This includes the possibility of an in-person celebration in August rather than May.

The release said the university will be in touch with spring 2020 graduates soon.

A very limited amount of students will be able to remain in residence halls, provided they do not have anywhere else to finish remote studies, the release said. The Office of Residence Life will email students who lived in the residence halls with instructions regarding how to retrieve belongings.

“The process will be managed to ensure social distancing best practices are followed and to limit the number of students moving out at any one time,” the release said.

For students unable to come to campus in person, ORL has options to have belongings packed and stored at an additional cost.

“If a shelter-in-place order from a state or local government is issued that affects Marquette, that may change the timing of when students may return to campus to retrieve their belongings. This is a fluid situation and we appreciate your flexibility and patience,” the release said.

Students who lived in residence halls will receive a 50% credit to their bursar accounts. For students who stayed in residence halls after spring break, the credit will be determined based on length of time lived in the residence halls.

The remaining meal balance for Loyalty 50 plans will be credited to students’ bursar accounts. Students who have an Anytime Meal Plan will receive 50% credit to their bursar accounts.

The university has a goal of processing room and board credits by April 3.

The news release said all events held on Marquette’s campus are canceled until May 10.

All students with commuter parking permits will receive a refund for 50% of the semester parking expense. Students with 24-hour parking permits must email the Parking Office by March 27 if they wish to cancel their permit and retrieve their car by April 1 to receive a 50% refund.

For students who cancel and remove their cars after April 1, the refund will be prorated.

The university will suspend collection of parking fees for faculty and staff who pay to park in a campus parking structure or surface lot for the month of April, which will be reflected in April pay periods.

Registration for all summer sessions is open. It is not yet known whether Marquette will be open for on-campus summer instruction.

Fall registration will begin April 6 for all undergraduate and graduate students, and students will receive new registration times by March 25. The fall university housing deadline will also be delayed.

