Pelaez adds Bode, Scott to his coaching staff

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 10 + 9? Send Email Cancel

Marquette women’s soccer head coach Frank Pelaez announced Steve Bode and Emily Scott as his assistant coaches Tuesday morning.

“The character and values of Erin and Steve match up exactly with Marquette’s mission,” Pelaez said in a statement. “More importantly, they are exceptional human beings who will help me create a winning culture that will last a lifetime for this team. Both will be amazing role models and mentors to our team and the Marquette community. I am extremely excited to surround myself with people who make me a better coach, parent and ambassador of this great university.”

Bode and Scott replace Ashley Bares and Nick Vorberg who served as assistants under former head coach Markus Roeders.

Bares was named an assistant coach at Iowa State Jan. 17.

After spending the 2019 season as a men’s assistant soccer coach at Loyola University Chicago, Bode returns to Marquette for the first time since 2015. During his one season at LUC, he helped the Ramblers to an 11-5-4 record, a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship and an NCAA Championship appearance.

The Marquette University High School standout spent 2008-15 as an assistant coach for men’s soccer head coach Louis Bennett. Bode played for Bennett at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he was the anchor of the Panther’s defense.

During his time on Bennett’s staff, the 2008 MLS draftee was named to the CollegeSoccerNews.com’s Top Assistant Coaches list bringing in numerous top-15 ranked recruiting classes. In addition, he helped lead the Golden Eagles to two the programs first-ever Sweet 16 appearance in 2013 and a BIG EAST Tournament Title.

Scott comes to Milwaukee after spending the 2019 summer season as a women’s graduate assistant coach at Valparaiso University.

Prior to Valparasio, Scott split four seasons as a Division I goalkeeper at Campbell University and Creighton University.

At Creighton, she stopped 108 shots as a first-year in 2015, which is second-most in a single season in program history.

While at Campbell, Scott posted a 1.02 goals-against average as a junior in 2017, the fourth-best single-season mark in program history. She also ranks second in Campbell’s career history in shutouts with nine, and seventh in saves with 157.

Bode, Scott and Pelaez’s debut will be this Friday in the team’s spring season opener against Chicago State at 6 p.m. at the Valley Fields dome.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnleuzziMU.