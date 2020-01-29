New business school to replace McCormick Hall

The home of the new business school will be where McCormick Hall sat for the past 50 years. (Photo courtesy of Tony Wiza.)

The new home for the College of Business Administration will reside on the former site of McCormick Hall, University President Michael Lovell announced at his presidential address Wednesday afternoon.

McCormick was torn down in July after originally scheduled for demolition in May. The university began removing the residence hall the week of May 22. McCormick stood vacant for the 2018-19 school year.

It will also be used as an interdisciplinary space and Lovell said during the address $44 million was raised for the building.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Zoe Comerford. She can be reached at Isabel.comerford@marquette.edu and on Twitter @zoe_comerfrord.