Wrecking ball to hit McCormick this week

A wrecking ball sits Thursday on the demolition site of McCormick Hall. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Quade.

A wrecking ball will begin destroying the upper six floors of McCormick Hall starting this week, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

He said lower floors will be demolished once the top floors are gone. The bottom floors will be removed with a demolition vehicle, called a hydraulic excavator.

No detonations or other mass-scale efforts will be part of McCormick’s demolition process, Stolarski said.

McCormick is expected to be completely demolished sometime in the fall semester. Demolition efforts on the former residence hall began in late May.

Once the building is gone, its space will become a green area. The Board of Trustees plans to eventually approve a capital project for the spot on 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

McCormick Hall was a staple on campus for more than 50 years. Its demolition was first announced in May 2016, when The Commons residence hall development plan was also announced.

The former residence hall stood vacant in the 2018-’19 academic year awaiting demolition.