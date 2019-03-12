McCormick demolition to begin in May

McCormick Hall will be demolished this May, according to a university news release.

Marquette University will begin demolition of McCormick Hall beginning in mid- or late May, according to a university news release March 12.

Interior abatement work will begin on the former residence hall in the coming weeks, according to the release. Lora Strigens, vice president for planning and strategy, said the demolition on the building, which has stood for more than 50 years, is expected to be complete by November 2019.

The site, located at the corner of 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, will be turned into green space following the demolition’s completion, the release said. A new capital project for the site will need to be identified and approved by the Board of Trustees, according to the release.

In a previous Marquette Wire article, Strigens said McCormick would be demolished when the next project for the site was identified.

The university is developing a plan for student organizations that had been using the lower level of McCormick for practice space, according to the release.

“The deferred and continued maintenance costs to keep McCormick online are no longer economically prudent for the university,” senior vice president and chief operating officer Joel Pogodzinski said.

Strigens said Milwaukee’s “current construction boom” will make this May a more fiscally favorable time than in recent years for McCormick’s demolition.

“With so many other demolition projects happening in Milwaukee right now, such as the Bradley Center, we are in a favorable bidding climate for demolition work,” Strigens said.

Strigens said the high amount of construction in the city will allow demolition firms to coordinate debris removal efforts on various projects, making this “the most financially sound timing for demolition.”

The demolition is part of the university’s Master Plan, which outlines Marquette’s construction projects for the next 10 to 20 years.

During Commencement weekend in May, University Advancement will hold a celebration to honor McCormick’s legacy before its demolition, the release said. The date and details of the event have yet to be announced.

McCormick’s demolition was first announced in May 2016, when The Commons residence hall development plan was also announced.

This story is developing.