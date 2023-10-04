The student news site of Marquette University

BREAKING: Cobeen Dining Hall closed until Oct. 31

Byline photo of Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Executive News EditorOctober 4, 2023
Caution+sign+on+the+door+of+Cobeen+Dining+hall.
Photo by Sophie Goldstein
Caution sign on the door of Cobeen Dining hall.
After Cobeen Dining Hall closed last Saturday due to plumbing issues, Luke Waldbillig, Cobeen Residence Hall director, sent out an email to Cobeen residents this morning announcing the dining hall won’t reopen until Oct. 31.

The email said the repairs began Monday and that any noise disruptions caused by construction will be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Upon the closure last Saturday, the buildings water was shut off, but was turned back on that afternoon. Waldbillig said despite the ongoing dining hall closure, students should know that the water is safe to drink and will continue to be during the repairs.

To view hours of other dining hall hours click here.

This story is developing 

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected]
