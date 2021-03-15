BREAKING: Suspect threatening and assaulting women on campus in custody

A suspect has been arrested in relation to threats and assaults against women in the campus area Monday, according to a Marquette University Police Department safety alert. The suspect is in custody and charges are pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The campus was first notified by MUPD March 14 about the male suspect and the incidents through a MUPD safety alert.

“The university is grateful to MUPD for its thorough and professional work in keeping our campus and the surrounding areas safe, and for the vigilance of our students, faculty and staff in reporting suspicious information immediately,” the safety alert said.

Those who observer suspicious behavior or fear for safety at any time, should contact MUPD at (414) 288-1911 or through the mobile blue light feature on the Eagle Eye app.

This story was written by Kaylee Staral. She can be reached at kaylee.staral@marquette.edu.