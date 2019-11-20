Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop lately. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager
Porches – rangerover
Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager
Yellow Days – Gap in the Clouds
Bella Lazarski, Music Director
Jay Som – Baybee
Reese Seberg, Assistant Music Director
Them Two – Am I a Good Man
Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director
Soul Coughing – Blame
Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer
YNW Melly – Murder On My Mind
Bridget Fogarty, News Audio Content Producer
Maggie Rogers – Better
Grace Kwapil, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Khalid – Saturday Nights
Maria Crenshaw, MUR General Volunteer
Little Comets – American Tuna
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.