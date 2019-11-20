Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Mackane Vogel, General Manager of Marquette Radio|November 20, 2019

Marquette Radio staff members can't stop listening to these nine songs this week.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop lately. Here are this week’s staff picks:

Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager

Porches – rangerover

Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager

Yellow Days – Gap in the Clouds

Bella Lazarski, Music Director

Jay Som – Baybee

Reese Seberg, Assistant Music Director

Them Two – Am I a Good Man

Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director

Soul Coughing – Blame

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer 

YNW Melly – Murder On My Mind

Bridget Fogarty, News Audio Content Producer

Maggie Rogers – Better

Grace Kwapil, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Khalid – Saturday Nights

Maria Crenshaw, MUR General Volunteer

Little Comets – American Tuna

