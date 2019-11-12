Individual handcuffed in Wehr Chem Lobby
An individual was handcuffed in the Wehr Chem Lobby at approximately 7 p.m. tonight.
A Young American for Freedom event is taking place in Wehr Chem now, featuring John Doyle, a conservative Youtuber, according to the Eventbrite invite.
Assistant Chief Jeff Kranz said he was not available for comment at time of request.
This story is developing.
