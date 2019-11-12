Individual handcuffed in Wehr Chem Lobby

November 12, 2019

Individual handcuffed in Wehr Chem Lobby

A student was handcuffed in the Wehr Chem Lobby tonight.

Photo by Jordan Johnson

An individual was handcuffed in the Wehr Chem Lobby at approximately 7 p.m. tonight.

A Young American for Freedom event is taking place in Wehr Chem now, featuring John Doyle, a conservative Youtuber, according to the Eventbrite invite.

Assistant Chief Jeff Kranz said he was not available for comment at time of request.

This story is developing.

 

