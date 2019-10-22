Leach, Eichorn Win BIG EAST Male Golfer of the Week back to back
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
For two consecutive weeks, Marquette golfers have won individual titles at tournaments. Junior Hunter Eichhorn won the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills Oct. 8, and sophomore Tyler Leach claimed his first collegiate win at the Crooked Stick Invitational Oct. 15.
Eichhorn was named the BIG EAST Male Golfer of the Week Oct. 11, and Leach earned the same award the following week after his fourth top-10 finish of his career.
The team finished ninth out of 12 teams at the Marquette Intercollegiate and third out of 14 teams at the Crooked Stick Invitational.
Eichhorn finished sixth at the Crooked Stick Invitational.
The team will head to Hawaii for the Hoakalei Collegiate Invitational Oct. 28-30 for the final tournament of the fall season.
John Steppe is the executive sports editor for the Marquette Wire. He is a senior from New Berlin, Wisconsin, majoring in journalism and minoring in digital...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.