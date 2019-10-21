R.J. Davis chooses North Carolina over Marquette, others

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette men’s basketball will have to wait a bit longer for its third commitment of the 2020 recruiting class. Highly-touted point guard R.J. Davis chose North Carolina over Marquette, Georgetown and Pitt Monday morning.

The 6-foot-1 point guard is 57th nationally in 247Sports’ 2020 recruiting rankings. The prominent recruiting site had 12 predictions from its experts on Davis’ commitment. Eleven of them chose North Carolina.

Davis took visits to each of the four finalists, including a stop at Marquette last month.

The decision leaves Marquette with four open scholarships with the November signing period less than a month away.

Power forwards Osasere Ighodaro and Justin Lewis picked MU earlier this year, but head coach Steve Wojciechowski is still seeking his first guard commitment from the 2020 class.

Wojciechowski will have to replace BIG EAST Player of the Year Markus Howard and veteran guard-forward Sacar Anim, among others.