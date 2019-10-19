Marquette beats Villanova 1-0 after late goal in 86th minute
Marquette men’s soccer defeated the Villanova Wildcats 1-0 Saturday afternoon after late heroics from senior forward Connor Alba.
The Waukesha native scored the game’s lone goal in the 86th minute to secure Marquette’s sixth victory of the season. Senior midfielder Luka Prpa earned the his third assist of the season.
It was the first goal the Wildcats allowed at home this season and resulted in their first home loss of 2019.
MU improves to 3-3 on the road and 2-3 in BIG EAST play. The Golden Eagles’ victory boosted them to sixth place in the conference standings.
Sophomore goalkeeper Cedrik Stern made his fourth consecutive start of the season. He earned two saves in the match and his first clean sheet of the year.
Marquette outshot Villanova 6-4 in the first half and 14-11 overall. Six of MU’s 14 shots were on goal.
Sophomore forward Lukas Sunnesson led the Golden Eagles with three shots while freshman forward Lyam Mackinnon led the Wildcats with four shots.
Marquette will head home to face the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
