Josh Coan shines in Marquette’s 3-1 win over Northern Illinois

Teammate Zak Wegner hugs senior attacker Josh Coan after one of his two goals Sept. 13 against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Teammate Zak Wegner hugs senior attacker Josh Coan after one of his two goals Sept. 13 against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Teammate Zak Wegner hugs senior attacker Josh Coan after one of his two goals Sept. 13 against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A pair of goals from senior attacker Josh Coan helped Marquette men’s soccer defeat Northern Illinois University 3-1 and move to 2-1-1 in 2019.

Coan scored both goals on free kicks, which he said is a point of emphasis in practices.

“Everyday at training, day before a game we make sure to get some set pieces going,” Coan said. “We make sure the team is sharp on all of that.”

His first goal in the 23rd minute tied the game, and he scored another shot off a set play in the 32nd minute to give Marquette some insurance. He had nine total shots, seven of which were on goal.

“I thought (Coan) was appropriate,” head coach Louis Bennett said. “He worked really hard defensively, he did what I would expect from an experienced senior player that wants to score goals and wants to contribute. That’s what our guys can do.”

Coan said the second goal was a bit of luck and a team effort. As he saw it, his teammates made a good run in the box on the free kick, and sophomore forward Lukas Sunesson got out of the way at the last second before the goal.

Senior attacker Connor Alba provided Marquette its other goal of the night in the 31st minute. All three MU goals came in a 10-minute span.

The Huskies scored the first goal of the game in the 10th minute of the game on a shot from NIU sophomore Nick Markanich.

“(I wasn’t) nervous… I felt there was enough time on the clock to be able to re-establish play and get back on the horse and start riding, which we did,” said Bennett. “We had four good chances before they broke on us, I think that was there first shot, I was concerned that they scored but not worried.”

Bennett also gave credit to Sunesson for his work off the ball. Bennett also said fowards freshman Christian Marquez and redshirt freshman A.J. Franklin “added a little something something” to the team.

Coan said he hopes this is a steppingstone for Marquette. He said if the team keeps doing what it should do, then things are going to fall into place.

Marquette’s next game is at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Tuesday at 7 p.m.