Marquette gets shutout by St. John’s 4-0

Marquette men’s soccer dropped its third game in a span of fours games Saturday afternoon in Queens, New York falling to the St. John’s Red Storm 4-0.

“We had a tall order at the end of this six-game concession of games,” Marquette head coach Louis Bennett said in a statement. “We had to reform our personnel, and without Alan (Salmeron) and Zyan (Andrade) we’re a different team. We tried to make adjustments in the second half, and we actually had a couple of chances, but I don’t think we had enough in the tank. Now we need to re-tool and prepare ourselves for a true test against Georgetown.”

For the second straight game, the Golden Eagles found themselves in a deficit.

In the 25th minute, St. John’s graduate student defender Lucas Bartlett put one past Marquette redshirt junior goalkeeper Chandler Hallwood to put the Red Storm up 1-0. Junior defender Jared Juleau had the assist.

The Red Storm were not done scoring there.

In the 40th minute, the Johnnies continue pressure on the Golden Eagles defense. On a give and go with senior midfielder Einar Lye, junior forward Wesley Leggett sailed one past Hallwood from the top of the six-yard box into the right corner of the cage.

Marquette closed the first half with nothing to show on the stats sheet besides a singular yellow card booked on first-year defender Josh Hewitt.

As for St. John’s they outshot Marquette five to nothing and had five corner kicks to Marquette’s none in the first half.

The start to the second half would not be much different for the Red Storm.

Marquette’s first shot of the game came in the 47th minute from redshirt first-year defender Jonathan Robinson but it was saved by St. John’s redshirt junior goalkeeper Luka Gavran.

Robinson’s shot began some momentum on offense for the Golden Eagles as a corner kick and shot from redshirt sophomore forward AJ Franklin followed.

Marquette’s momentum stalled when St. John’s put an end to any hopes of a Golden Eagles comeback with two goals in a span of seven minutes.

First in the 65th minute, junior forward Adrian Roseth placed a shot just below the post extending the Johnnie’s lead to three nil. It was Roseth’s first goal of the season.

Then in the 72nd minute, Hallwood was caught down on the ground outside the box allowing Lye to tap the ball pass the goal line with an open net goal on the rebound attempt.

St. John’s outnumbered Marquette on the night in nearly every category, including outshooting the Golden Eagles 18 to five.

With the loss, Marquette moves out of the top six in the BIG EAST. If the season ended today, the Golden Eagles would miss out on the BIG EAST Tournament.

Marquette (6-8-1, 3-5-1 BIG EAST) will round out the regular season at Valley Fields Saturday at 7 p.m. CST as they host No. 2 Georgetown.

This article was written by Ava Mares. She can be reached at ava.mares@marquette.edu or on Twitter @avamaresMU.