Marquette women’s soccer drop BIG EAST opener to No. 12 Georgetown

Alyssa Bombacino (15) looks to get the ball past a pair of Colorado State defenders Sept. 22 at Valley Fields.

Alyssa Bombacino (15) looks to get the ball past a pair of Colorado State defenders Sept. 22 at Valley Fields.

Alyssa Bombacino (15) looks to get the ball past a pair of Colorado State defenders Sept. 22 at Valley Fields.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For the second straight year, Marquette women’s soccer dropped its BIG EAST opener, losing 3-0 to No. 12 Georgetown Sunday afternoon.

The Hoyas came out firing as forward Paula Germino-Watnick attempted the first shot of the game in the 2nd minute. Marquette senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry made the save to keep the game scoreless.

In the 16th minute from 30 yards out, Hoyas midfielder Julia Leas found the back of the net to put the reigning BIG EAST champions on the board.

Three minutes into the second half, forward Boo Jackson connected on a cross into the box with forward Amanda Carolan, who scored and increased Georgetown’s lead to 2-0.

In the 82nd minute, with scrambling for the ball in the box Carolan got her foot on the ball despite a crowded box to score her second goal of the day.

Freshman goalkeeper Mel McNamara took over in goal for Henry after Carolan’s second goal of the day.

Head coach Markus Roeders used the same starters as the team’s win over Colorado State. Prior to Sunday, MU used a different starting lineup in each of its first games.

Marquette’s offensive struggles continued Sunday afternoon. Georgetown outshot Marquette 20-5. Opponents have outscored the Golden Eagles 163-98 this season.

Henry finished the day with 11 saves and gave up three goals. McNamara did not collect a save in her seven minutes of action.

The Golden Eagles have yet to defeat Georgetown since their 4-0 win over the Hoyas in 2013 at Valley Fields.

Marquette (3-7, 0-1) will return to Valley Fields on Thursday in hopes of getting its first BIG EAST win of 2019 against Providence.