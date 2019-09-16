T-Pain to perform at 2019 Marquette Madness

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

T-Pain will perform at this year’s Marquette Madness Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. at the Al McGuire Center, the athletic department announced Monday afternoon.

The concert will be open to students only. Men’s basketball season ticket holders will have the first chance to claim a free ticket, starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale for other students Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

Born Faheem Rasheed Najm, T-Pain is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He came onto the music scene in 2005 with his debut single “I’m Sprung” and has had several hits since, including “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” “Bartender” and his collaboration with Chris Brown, “Best Love Song.”

T-Pain most recently partnered up with rapper G-Eazy on a single titled “Girlfriend,” released Aug. 6. He also took first place on season one of FOX’s singing competition “The Masked Singer” this past April.

American rapper and record producer B.o.B performed at last year’s event.

This will be the second-consecutive year with a concert at Marquette Madness. Last year the event switched to a concert-based focus instead of a basketball-heavy one. The athletic department will also add a “street fair” to this year’s event with food and games outside the Al McGuire Center on 12th Street.

Marquette Madness previously had open scrimmages for the men’s and women’s basketball teams along with various contests. Instead, there will be open practices the following morning. While Marquette Madness will be open only to students, the practices will be open to all fans.