Scottish Star Nina Nesbitt Takes Over Colectivo

Colectivo’s Back Room was soaking in pop melodies from Scottish musician Nina Nesbitt and supporting artists Sophie Rose and Plested on March 13.

This was my first concert at the popular coffee house and I was pleasantly surprised with the inviting atmosphere the venue offered. The audience anxiously awaited the main act and were happily entertained by first opening artist, Sophie Rose. Although it was Sophie’s first tour, she fit into a performance role perfectly. Her sound, similar to Nina’s, was an upbeat dreamy pop that got the crowd on their feet. With a positive stage presence and fast moving songs, Sophie Rose fueled the audience with energy to last them all night.

The second opener was a British singer named Plested. After the first upbeat opener, Plested offered a chance for the audience to unwind with a folksy romantic sound. Funny and charismatic on stage, Plested admitted it was his first time in Milwaukee, and commented on the wonderful coffee and bitter cold weather. His first song, “Habits” can be found on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, which Plested lightheartedly joked was not a particularly upbeat episode. However, the songs were acoustic and soulful, allowing the romantics in the audience to fall in love with his voice and lyrics. To finish his set, Plested performed his acoustic version of “Remind Me to Forget” that he had written for popular artist Kygo.

Though both supporting acts had very different sounds from the other, each supported Nina’s theme of the night. It was a perfect mix between acoustic romance and upbeat pop hits.

Once Nina Nesbitt took the stage, her audience was in awe. The artist opened by stating her surprise with the larger crowd compared to her tour last year. Nina then proceeded to perform her hit “Colder” and led her way to an acoustic segment. Throughout the performance, Nina often took breaks to explain the meaning behind each song, allowing the audience to relate and connect with each lyric. The artists displayed a sense of vulnerability in songs such as “Is It Really Me You’re Missing,” “Last December,” and “Things I Say When You Sleep.”

Soon after the acoustic portion, Nina encouraged the audience to dance along to her “post-break-up” singles: “Loyal to Me,” “The Best You Had,” and “Love Letter.” The connection between Nina and the crowd was intimate and unique. Her stage presence and attitude towards life was empowering and motivational as she belted out songs of independency towards failed relationships.

Nina wrapped up the night with what she titled a “naughty cover” of the song “Often” by The Weeknd, where the audience was able to groove along one last time before the night was over. The finale was a hit and the crowd was still begging for more.

Overall, performances by Nina, Plested and Sophie Rose did not disappoint. Being able to discover up-and-coming supporting acts was a treat, and the ambience from the audience was consistently positive and welcoming. Going into this concert with no expectations, I was blown away by the energy and environment, and I recommend The Back Room to anyone interested.

Nina Nesbitt’s tour is continuing throughout the United States and making way to the UK. For more information on dates and locations, visit Nesbitt’s website.