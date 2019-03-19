The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

March 19, 2019

Feedback+sessions+would+provide+student+input+on+campus+facilities.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

Feedback sessions would provide student input on campus facilities.

Feedback sessions would provide student input on campus facilities.

Photo by Wikimedia

Feedback sessions would provide student input on campus facilities.

Photo by Wikimedia

Photo by Wikimedia

Feedback sessions would provide student input on campus facilities.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The university will begin demolition of McCormick Hall mid-to late May, according to a university news release sent via email March 12. The demolition should be complete by November and is a part of Marquette’s Master Plan. The plan to demolish McCormick was first announced in May 2016 when the proposal for a new residence hall was released.

Despite the announcement of the upcoming demolition, there is no plan for a building to take its place. In a previous Marquette Wire article, Lora Strigens, vice president for planning and strategy, said the next project for the space would need to be ready before the building was demolished, but as of right now, the site of McCormick will function as a green space.

The University should provide a clear, consistent and publicly available breakdown of the Master Plan that provides more specific information about the administrations approval process and ideas moving forward. This would help students, staff and faculty know what was happening on campus and hold the administration accountable for building plans and open communication.

Marquette should involve the campus community in the decision-making process. Doing so would expose university officials to the wishes and perspectives of the people who navigate and utilize university facilities on a regular basis.

Currently, the university allows student organizations to use the first floor of McCormick for practice space. With demolition day looming, it is not clear if and where student groups will be able to find comparable space to use. Students, staff, faculty and others who use the space should have the opportunity to give their input as to the resources and spaces they may need once McCormick comes down.

One way community input could be gathered is through listening and feedback sessions regarding the Master Plan. It is essential that students, staff and faculty are invited to participate in discussions with the Board of Trustees present, which is the body that approves projects. Providing this access to members of the campus community could contribute to projects being chosen and executed in ways that are considerate and thoughtful.

Another option would be for the university to create online surveys. This could reach a majority of the campus community in a convenient way and could help the university to get a good idea of what type of facility or space the campus community desires. This would be an opportunity for almost everyone to provide input. Although in-person listening sessions would be favorable, it is necessary that the university takes some step promptly to promote transparency in its demolitions and projects.

If the university gains ideas regarding the types of resources desired on campus it could better invest its money and time to create facilities that students, staff and faculty are happier with and more likely to use.

Both ways to get community input are simple and cost-effective. Students may currently want to get involved, but don’t know how to do so. Putting these measures in place could help solve this issue. The university must make an intentional effort to increase transparency about the Master Plan and create pathways for community feedback.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Editorials

EDITORIAL: Action must be taken to further prevent racism on campus
EDITORIAL: Action must be taken to further prevent racism on campus
EDITORIAL: Promotion of EagleEye app necessary for campus safety
EDITORIAL: Promotion of EagleEye app necessary for campus safety
EDITORIAL: University should provide condoms to protect public health
EDITORIAL: University should provide condoms to protect public health
EDITORIAL: NO Studios will provide positive opportunities for students
EDITORIAL: NO Studios will provide positive opportunities for students
EDITORIAL: Change in immunization requirements would benefit MU
EDITORIAL: Change in immunization requirements would benefit MU

Other stories filed under Opinions

BEG: New Zealand attacker cannot be portrayed as victim
BEG: New Zealand attacker cannot be portrayed as victim
LIPO: Embracing a life of gratitude
LIPO: Embracing a life of gratitude
HARTE: Decline in enrollment of international students concerning
HARTE: Decline in enrollment of international students concerning
MOZENA: Wisconsin right-to-work laws disadvantage middle class
MOZENA: Wisconsin right-to-work laws disadvantage middle class
HARTE: Financial literacy courses crucial
HARTE: Financial literacy courses crucial
Navigate Left
  • EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: Action must be taken to further prevent racism on campus

  • EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: Promotion of EagleEye app necessary for campus safety

  • EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: University should provide condoms to protect public health

  • EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: NO Studios will provide positive opportunities for students

  • EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: Change in immunization requirements would benefit MU

  • EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: Presidential address foreshadows positive change

  • EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: New police chief opens door to opportunities for MUPD

  • EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: Course evaluations lack details crucial for adequate responses

  • EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: University unfairly scrutinized for decision regarding homeless

  • EDITORIAL: Master Plan requires transparency, input

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: Residence hall policies for break periods alienate students

Navigate Right